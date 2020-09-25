Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's office announced Friday. The couple underwent PCR tests Thursday, after a staff member of the governor's residence was diagnosed.

The governor does not have symptoms, but Pamela Northam "is currently experiencing mild symptoms," a statement from the governor's office says. The Northams will self-isolate for the next 10 days as their health is monitored. Northam will continue to work from the governor's mansion.

"As I've been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious," Northam said. "The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of."

He urged citizens of his state to be mindful of not transmitting the disease, stating, "the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously."

NPR's Sarah McCammon contributed to this report.

