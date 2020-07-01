Vice President Mike Pence Sets Tampa Visit To Discuss Coronavirus With DeSantis

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Tampa on Thursday to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to a news release, Pence will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis before addressing the media later in the afternoon.

The visit comes as Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the state reported an increase of 6,563 positive cases. It's the second consecutive day the number of new cases eclipsed 6,000, and eighth straight over 5,000.

It also comes the same day he was originally scheduled to speak in Sarasota and Lake Wales. Pence canceled those appearances last week.

