Vaping Ban Lands On DeSantis’ Desk

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
    Mike Mozart / Flickr

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday received a bill (SB 7012) that would carry out a voter-approved ban on vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in workplaces. 

DeSantis will have until April 29 to act on the bill, which the House and Senate passed unanimously. Voters in November approved a constitutional amendment that combined the workplace-vaping ban with a ban on offshore oil drilling.

The amendment was placed on the ballot by the state Constitution Revision Commission. While voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, it still needed lawmakers to implement it.

The bill includes similar requirements as a long-standing law that bans smoking tobacco in indoor workplaces. It would allow vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes at places such as stand-alone bars, designated rooms in hotels and retail tobacco shops.

In all, DeSantis received 10 bills Monday from the Legislature. The list also included a bill (SB 96) that would increase criminal penalties for people who injure or kill dogs or horses that work with police officers and other first responders. That bill received unanimous approval from the House and Senate.

