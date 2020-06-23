VA Launches COVID-19 Smartphone Screening Tool

Veterans and their caregivers in North Florida and South Georgia are being urged to use a new smartphone-friendly COVID-19 screening tool before showing up at a Veterans Administration hospital or outpatient clinic.



The mobile website asks a series of yes-or-no questions, like “have you been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus?” and “have you had a fever or a change in smell or taste in the past 3-days?”



The VA said its new mobile screening tool will help reduce wait times and lower exposure risk, as well as help staff quickly decide whether veterans require additional screening before being allowed inside.

To access the screening site, text the word SCREEN to 53079 or click on this link.

