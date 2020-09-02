U.S. Won't Join WHO-Led Coronavirus Vaccine Effort, White House Says

By 7 minutes ago
  • World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against what he describes as "vaccine nationalism."
    World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against what he describes as "vaccine nationalism."
    Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on September 2, 2020 10:40 am

The Trump administration says the U.S. will not participate in a global push to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, in part because the effort is led by the World Health Organization, which the White House describes as "corrupt" and has accused of initially aiding China in covering up the scope of the pandemic.

By refusing to take part, the U.S. is effectively cutting itself off from the more than 170 countries in discussions to join the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility, or COVAX. The initiative is "aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines," and is co-led by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the vaccine alliance GAVI.

At best, it'll likely be months before a U.S. vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be authorized for widespread distribution. The coronavirus has infected well over six million Americans and killed nearly 185,000. Nearly 858,000 people worldwide have died from COVID-19.

"The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

"This President will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own FDA's gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested, and saves lives," he said.

Trump initially praised the WHO for its response to the pandemic, but as COVID-19 spread in the U.S., he became increasingly critical, ramping up his ire for the United Nations body and suggesting it was in league with Beijing to obscure the extent of the crisis.

In July, the White House sent a letter to the U.N. saying Washington would begin the formal process of withdrawing from the WHO.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against what he describes as "vaccine nationalism," in which countries shun international cooperation and instead decide to go it alone when it comes to developing prophylactic drugs for COVID-19.

Speaking last month, Tedros said that such nationalism had "exacerbated the pandemic and contributed to the total failure of the global supply chain" because of hoarding by some countries that led to shortages of protective gear in the early days of the pandemic.

"A vaccine developed in one country may need to be filled in vials with stoppers that are produced in another, using materials for the high-grade glass that is only available from yet another country," Tedros said.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
vaccines
World Health Organization
President Donald Trump
WHO

Related Content

Health Officials Worry Nation’s Not Ready For COVID-19 Vaccine

By Liz Szabo / Kaiser Health News 3 hours ago
Vials of vaccine
Associated Press

Millions of Americans are counting on a COVID-19 vaccine to curb the global pandemic and return life to normal.

While one or more options could be available toward the end of this year or early next, the path to delivering vaccines to 330 million people remains unclear for the local health officials expected to carry out the work.

WHO Chief Urges Nations To Join In Preventing 'Vaccine Nationalism'

By Aug 18, 2020

Urging countries to join a global vaccine agreement, the head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday reiterated concerns that, once developed, drugs to prevent COVID-19 might be hoarded by some countries at the expense of others.

Speaking in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a call to avoid "vaccine nationalism" by joining the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility – a pact aimed at ensuring access to such drugs around the world.

What A Nasal Spray Vaccine Against COVID-19 Might Do Even Better Than A Shot

By Aug 28, 2020

The primary goal of a COVID-19 vaccine is to keep people from getting very sick and dying. But there's another goal — to prevent the spread of the disease — and it's not clear most vaccine candidates currently under development can do that.

Some scientists think they can solve that problem by delivering a vaccine as a nasal spray.

Rather Than Give Away Its COVID Vaccine, Oxford Makes Deal With Drugmaker

By Jay Hancock / Kaiser Health News Aug 25, 2020
scientists in lab
AstraZeneca

In a business driven by profit, vaccines have a problem. They’re not very profitable — at least not without government subsidies. Pharma companies favor expensive medicines that must be taken repeatedly and generate revenue for years or decades. Vaccines are often given only once or twice. In many parts of the world, established vaccines cost a few dollars per dose or less.