U.S. Signs Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

By 28 minutes ago
  • Alex Azar
    Azar says the U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement.
    npr

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop.

He says the U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced separately that the agreement is with HHS and the Defense Department for a vaccine candidate the companies are developing. It's part of President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

The program aims to deliver 300 million doses of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021. 

Tags: 
vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response In Early Test

By Jul 20, 2020
Unsplash

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Florida Health Care Workers Feeling Strain Of Coronavirus Surge

By 46 minutes ago

As Florida’s coronavirus cases break national records, health workers say they’re feeling the strain. While most hospitals still have room to take in more patients, some doctors and nurses say they're being pushed to their limits.


Scientists Want To Know More About Using UV Light To Fight COVID Spread

By Will Stone / Kaiser Health News 56 minutes ago
Inside Marlaina's Mediterranean Kitchen, a Seattle-area eatery, which is battling the coronavirus using UV light.
Will Stone / for Kaiser Health News

High up near the ceiling, in the dining room of his Seattle-area restaurant, Musa Firat recently installed a “killing zone” — a place where swaths of invisible electromagnetic energy penetrate the air, ready to disarm the coronavirus and other dangerous pathogens that drift upward in tiny, airborne particles.

Federal Government To Invest Over $2 Billion Into Coronavirus Vaccine Development

By Jul 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

U.S. Says Russian Hackers Are Trying To Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Research

By Jul 16, 2020

The National Security Agency, as well as its counterparts in Britain and Canada, all said Thursday that they're seeing persistent attempts by Russian hackers to break into organizations working on a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The Western intelligence agencies say they believe the hackers are part of the Russian group informally known as Cozy Bear. The intelligence agencies refer to it as APT29.