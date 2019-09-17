Upcoming Health Forum Will Provide No-Cost Medical Screenings

The Omega Family Health Forum has been held annually for about 20 years. The forum was founded by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity to promote prostate cancer awareness and provide prostate screening services for men. Over time, the forum has expanded to provide health services for the whole family at no cost.

Dr. Cecil Carter has been the chair of the Omega Family Health Forum for 10 years. He said dozens of volunteers have come together in order to make this year's forum possible.

"Participants can have blood pressures checked, they can have vision checked, we will have dental screenings available, we will have STD testing available and just a multitude of activities and screenings and information," Carter said.

He said the purpose of the forum is to make healthcare accessible to everyone.

"We see a lot of people who have no health insurance," Carter said. They will come and say 'I come to this every year because I have no health insurance; this is the only screening that I can get.'"

Carter said most of the results for the exams are available on the spot, but the forum has mechanisms for following up with people and connecting them to resources for further care.

Lee Health is a partner of the Omega Family Health Forum and will give a healthy meals demonstration during the event. The Harry Chapin Food Bank will also be on-site to provide attendees in need with groceries.

The forum takes place Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers. It kicks off with a pre-event discussion at 8 a.m. Screenings and other health-related activities will be held from 9 a.m. until noon.



