University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital Form New Integrative Organization

Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida have created a new organization with goals of integrating patient care, education, and research.



While the two have worked together for nearly 50 years, this formal agreement mirrors other programs across the country, like the partnership between Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We think that we can create that same level of quality of innovation, of research-intensive focus, and yet high-quality clinical care, and great teaching- right here in Tampa,” said Dr. Charles Lockwood, Dean of the Morsani College of Medicine at USF.

Lockwood says the agreement means USF can now access capital from TGH, giving the university the opportunity to make long-term financial and clinical investments.

“It also allows us to spend more money to build great, innovative clinical programs, and those clinical programs, of course, are great for our patients because they get access to the best care on the planet right here in Tampa,” he said.

Physicians from both groups will now be able to work together to coordinate patient care.

"Strengthening and expanding upon the affiliation between the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital presents extraordinary benefits and new opportunities for education, health care and research in the Tampa Bay region and beyond,” said Steve Currall, President of USF.

“Our joint vision is to become one of the nation’s most outstanding academic medical centers."

