UM Touts Improving COVID-19 Numbers, Cancels Spring Break

By 1 hour ago
  • Miami Herald

University of Miami President Julio Frenk says the Coral Gables private school is successfully “slowing the spread” of coronavirus, citing two days in the last week when there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff.

That’s despite a requirement that all on-campus students now must be tested at least once every two weeks.

“After a peak of 42 cases following the Labor Day holiday, even with expanded testing, new daily cases are now in the single digits,” Frenk said during a video message Wednesday evening.

“Contact tracing tells us that there has been no transmission of the virus in classrooms thus far,” said Frenk, who is a global public health expert. A spokesperson for the university did not respond to a request for evidence backing up this claim.

Following the lead of other universities around the state, UM is canceling its spring break next year to limit the risk that student travel would lead to a spike in COVID-19 transmission.

Classes for the spring semester will start Jan. 25, one week later than originally planned.

“In lieu of spring break — which would significantly heighten the risk of exposure to COVID-19 — the semester will feature two ‘wellness Wednesdays’ to give students a break from instruction,” Frenk said.

colleges
University of Miami
COVID-19
Coronavirus

FSU Cancels Spring Break

By Blaise Gainey Oct 1, 2020

Florida State University has canceled Spring Break for its students. In a letter, FSU says the change is an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

University students won’t have time to hit the beach this Spring after FSU changed its Spring 2021 calendar. FSU is going remote for the first three days of the semester.

The school's letter mentions that cutting out spring break will reduce the potential for people to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling. As a result of the changes, the semester will end on April 23.

DeSantis Pushes Back At ‘Draconian’ University COVID Policies

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Sep 25, 2020
fsu students in front of school building
News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks students who attend Florida’s 12 state universities should be able to socialize without worrying about getting thrown out of school.

When Young People Get COVID-19, Infections Soon Rise Among Older Adults

By Will Stone Sep 29, 2020

Young adults are driving coronavirus infections in the U.S. and are likely spreading the virus to older, more vulnerable populations, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.