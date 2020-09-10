UF’s Positive Coronavirus Case Total Tops 300 As Students Return For Fall Classes

By Taylor Levesque / WUFT
  • University of Florida
    A university spokesman says UF Health experts expect a surge in coronavirus cases because of the Labor Day holiday.
    University of Florida

The University of Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, positive cases have been identified in on-campus housing, though he wouldn’t say in which “because of the risk of identifying the individuals involved.”

“But,” he said, “they were in residence halls and Greek housing.”

Orlando says UF Health experts expect a surge in coronavirus cases because of the Labor Day holiday.

“That’s what we’re preparing for,” he said. “We’re going to start ramping up testing. We have ample room — still plenty of capacity left in our isolation/quarantine spaces.”

When a student tests positive, they are quarantined in a separate location. Orlando says the university is currently working to fix a transportation issue to get students from their dorms to a quarantine or isolation location.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 300 UF students have tested positive for the coronavirus through the university’s testing systems. Those who test positive at locations outside the university, like CVS, are not a part of that tally.

Tags: 
colleges

Related Content

FSU Quarantine Dorm Fills Up As Leon County Covid-19 Cases Rise

By Robbie Gaffney 23 hours ago

The New York Times lists Tallahassee as the 2nd metro area where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis. Leon County has 7,943 COVID-19 infections.

FAMU's COVID-19 Safeguards Include Quarantine; School Won't Say Where

By Adriana Alexander Sep 8, 2020

Florida A&M University will place students who are exposed to the coronavirus in campus apartments but the school is mum about identifying which ones students will be placed in. Since the start of August. 14 students and nearly 20 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Two students have already been moved and placed in quarantine.

Alleged Off-Campus Parties Put FGCU Fall Term in Jeopardy

By Andrea Perdomo Aug 31, 2020

Academic institutions across the country are grappling with how to keep campuses open while keeping students and faculty safe during the pandemic.

At Florida Gulf Coast University, reports of off-campus parties have already put the future of the fall semester in jeopardy.

At FGCU, faculty members like Lutgert College of Business professor Michael Zahaby are taking the responsibility of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 seriously.

FSU COVID-19 Guidelines Not Accessible To All Students

By Robbie Gaffney Aug 27, 2020

Florida State University has posted signs on campus and inside buildings asking students to wear masks and practice social distancing. But some students are having a difficult time accessing all of Florida State University's COVID-19 guidelines.

When Reahna Robinson stepped into an elevator inside her dorm, and another person joined her, something didn't feel right.

"I was kind of feeling a little bit uncomfortable just because it was a tight space," Robinson says.