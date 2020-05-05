Two More Youths In Juvenile Facilities Test Positive

Two more youths in South Florida juvenile-justice facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to six, the state Department of Juvenile Justice said Monday.

The two new infections were at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center and the Broward Youth Treatment Center. Four youths at the Miami Youth Academy tested positive earlier. Also, 25 workers at juvenile-justice facilities have tested positive, a number that was unchanged Monday.

A news release said the department has taken a series of steps to try to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in juvenile facilities, including suspending visitation.

“Youth inside juvenile detention centers and residential commitment programs are continuously being monitored and screened for symptoms and if a youth becomes symptomatic, he or she is isolated from other youth and the facility’s designated health authority is contacted,” the news release said.