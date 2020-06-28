Two More Inmates Die Of COVID-19

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Corrections officials did not report where the two inmates whose deaths were reported Friday were housed.
    Corrections officials did not report where the two inmates whose deaths were reported Friday were housed.
Originally published on June 28, 2020 4:24 pm

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida skyrockets, Department of Corrections officials reported Friday that two more state inmates have died of complications from the novel coronavirus.

The recent deaths bring the toll of inmate fatalities in Florida’s prison system to 23.

Corrections officials did not report where the two inmates whose deaths were reported Friday were housed. Twenty-one inmates have died of COVID-19 complications at eight prisons in various parts of the state, according to the most up-to-date information released by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Seven of the 23 inmates who died were located at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, while three Sumter Correctional Institution prisoners died. Three other inmates housed at South Florida Reception Center also have died.

Of the state’s roughly 94,000 inmates, 1,860 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the latest report issued by the state.

Florida health officials on Friday reported 3,552 COVID-19 cases at correctional facilities across the state. The number includes county jails as well as state and federal prisons. The positive cases also include staff and inmates, according to Department of Health spokesman Alberto Moscoso.

The corrections cases, which include 403 prison and probation workers, comprise about 3 percent of the state's 122,960 total COVID-19 caseload.

Tags: 
inmates
prisons
jail
Department of Corrections
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Cases Among Florida Inmates Surpass 1,600

By Jun 15, 2020
As the virus continues to spread within the state prison system, COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 18 inmates as of Friday.
Florida Department of Corrections

The number of COVID-19 cases among Florida prisoners has surpassed 1,600, state corrections officials reported Friday. 

The inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, are concentrated in 13 prisons in various parts of the state. 

With 301 inmate cases, Homestead Correctional Institution has the highest number of cases in the state. Liberty Correctional Institution in Bristol has 212 cases and Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper has 205 inmate cases. 

Three More Florida Inmates Die From COVID-19

By Jun 2, 2020
barbed wire prison fence
WMFE

Three Florida inmates died over the weekend from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections reported on Monday.

'They're All Really Afraid': Coronavirus Spreads In Federal Prisons

By Apr 7, 2020

Updated at 9:58 a.m. ET

Federal prisons are wrestling with the rapid spread of the coronavirus at more than two dozen facilities across the country in an outbreak that has already claimed the lives of at least seven inmates and infected almost 200 more, as well as 63 staff.

One of the hardest-hit so far is the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale, La., located about a three-hour drive west of New Orleans. It's home to two low-security prisons and a minimum security camp, which all told house some 2,000 inmates.

Pinellas County Jail Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreak

By Jun 12, 2020

Officials at the Pinellas County Jail are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, 13 staff members and five inmates have tested positive within the last few days.