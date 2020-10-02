Trump Cancels Sanford Rally After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on a previous campaign stop.
President Donald Trump has canceled a campaign stop at Sanford International Airport after testing positive for coronavirus.

The event at the Sanford International Airport which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday has been canceled after Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. 

In a tweet, Trump said he and his wife would “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together.”

Trump’s close advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus hours earlier. 

Rallies in Wisconsin planned for Friday have also been canceled while a call to discuss high-risk seniors and the coronavirus will move forward as planned.

There’s is no word yet on whether Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Orlando earlier this week. 

