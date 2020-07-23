Trump Announces New Guidelines For Reopening Schools

  • President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
    Evan Vucci / AP
Public schools should delay reopening in coronavirus hotspots, but should open fully if they want to receive tens of billions of dollars in new federal aid, President Trump said in a White House briefing.

At the news conference on Thursday, Trump talked in more detail than he has in the past about school reopening. He also announced new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reopening schools.

He had previously called the existing guidance "very tough & expensive," while Vice President Mike Pence said "we don't want the guidance from CDC to be a reason why schools don't open."

The new guidance emphasizes the "critical" importance of opening schools in-person. For example, it removes a statement from the previous document that "virtual-only classes, activities, and events," are "lowest risk."

It also provides an update on emerging evidence that children are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus: "As of July 21, 2020, 6.6% of reported COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1% of COVID-19-related deaths are among children and adolescents less than 18 years of age in the United States," the new guidance says.

Standing in front of a United States map covered in dark red splotches to symbolize the many regions of the country with virus spikes, Trump acknowledged the scientific consensus that in those hotspots, public schools might have to delay opening in person for "weeks."

"Teachers are essential workers," Trump said. "But every district should be actively making preparations to reopen." As of July 23, according to Education Week, nine of the 15 largest school districts in the country plan to start the year remote-only.

Trump quoted the American Academy of Pediatrics on the physical, social and emotional risks to children of school closures, and also talked about learning loss and food security issues. The AAP has underlined that schools should open only when safe according to public health authorities.

He mentioned emerging evidence that young children are at lower risk for getting or spreading coronavirus. He also, repeatedly, used the term "China virus," which has been called a racist incitement to harassment.

On July 8 Trump tweeted that he might withhold funding from schools that didn't reopen. At Thursday's press conference he backed that up with details.

He said the White House was recommending that the Senate include $105 billion for schools in the coronavirus aid package currently being debated, to support smaller class sizes and more teachers — but only if schools reopen in person. If not, he said, the money should go directly to parents to pay for private schools or homeschooling. He specifically mentioned religious schools.

"If the school is closed the money should follow the student," he said. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been a strong advocate for alternatives to public schools. She's currently being sued by several state attorneys general, school districts and the NAACP for what they allege is illegally siphoning money from the initial coronavirus aid package towards private schools.

Related Content

Pasco Teachers: 'We Want To See Our Kids. But We Also Don't Want To Die.'

Teacher Jeremy Blythe writes RIP on car window
As coronvirus cases continue to rise in Florida, most counties are going with a hybrid plan that has many students attending school at least part-time. WUSF is amplifying the voices affected by this issue.

Today, we hear from Jeremy Blythe, a culinary teacher at Land O' Lakes High School in Pasco County. He recently organized a "motor march" protest for teachers to push for virtual school only until the state's positive cases average fewer than 5% over a 14-day period.

Polls: Parents Are Hurting Without Child Care But In No Rush To Reopen Schools

For American families with children, the pandemic has meant lost income, increased child care responsibilities, worry and stress. But a majority are not eager for schools to reopen this fall, given the health risk.

Families Of Children With Special Needs Are Suing In Several States. Here's Why.

Vanessa Ince's daughter, Alexis, has a rare chromosomal abnormality and autism. Alexis has thrived at her public school in Wailuku, Hawaii, and loves spending time with her classmates.

Ince says when the COVID-19 pandemic closed her school in Wailuku, the effect on her daughter's well-being was "devastating."

"Alexis regressed so severely. She was previously, I would say, 95% potty trained and she started wetting herself." She also regressed in other areas, her mother says: She went back to crawling and stopped trying to use her communication device.

On Return To Schools, DeSantis Emphasizes Choice, Gives Districts Flexibility On Start Date

As school districts in Florida gear up to open brick and mortar campuses in the fall, Governor Ron DeSantis says he’s supporting choice for parents and students.

The state Department of Education’s emergency order calls for in-person instruction to be made available for the coming school year, unless local or state health departments say otherwise. But it also allows districts to get funding for students who opt for distance learning.

Schools Delay Start Dates As Talks Continue About Safe Reopening

Many local school districts have pushed back their start dates, as talks continue about how to reopen safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the latest plans from around the Tampa Bay region: