Trump Administration Wants All Of 'Obamacare' Struck Down

By 6 minutes ago
  • Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Originally published on March 26, 2019 10:17 am

The Trump administration says it wants the entire Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," struck down. 

In a filing Monday with a federal appeals court in New Orleans, the administration said the entire law should be struck as unconstitutional. It's rare for the Justice Department to decline to defend a federal law.

Previously, President Donald Trump's administration had called only for parts of the law to go.

Millions of people benefit from the ACA's taxpayer-subsidized private insurance plans, but enrollment is declining.

The Justice Department is expected to elaborate on its position in a brief. In a letter, it said the appeals court should affirm a December decision by a federal judge in Texas. The judge ruled that Congress' elimination of penalties for not buying health insurance rendered the law unconstitutional.

Tags: 
ACA
President Trump
Obamacare

Related Content

Cashing in on ACA Confusion

By Nov 4, 2013
Lynn Hatter/WFSU / WFSU

Thirty or so attendees at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Fla., gathered on a recent evening to hear a presentation by the Obamacare Enrollment Team on their options to get insurance under the Affordable Care Act. 

"If anybody is interested in getting enrolled, we can get you enrolled tonight," they were told.

Signs outside the church looked official: A familiar, large "O" with a blue outline, white center and three red stripes.

Report: Floridians Spending Bigger Share Of Their Income On Health Premiums

By Dec 7, 2018

According to a new study, workers and their families are spending a bigger share of their income on health care than in previous years – especially in Florida.

Obama Health Law Sign-Ups Lagging For 2019

By Dec 7, 2018
healthcare.gov

With open enrollment ending next week, the government says sign-ups for coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law are lagging when compared with last year.