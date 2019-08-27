Tropical Storm Dorian On A Track Toward Florida, With Puerto Rico On Alert

Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm watch and hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to be near hurricane strength before making landfall there on Wednesday on a track toward Florida’s east coast by this weekend.



The Dominican Republic also is under a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings have been issued for Caribbean islands, including Martinique and St. Lucia, as the storm continues to march toward Puerto Rico.

And forecasters say the chances are increasing that Dorian will produce tropical storm conditions in parts of Florida by this weekend.

As of Tuesday at 5 a.m., the storm was located about 30 miles southeast of St. Lucia and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, with tropical storm-force gusts extending up to 45 miles from the center.

On its current path, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will be near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Dorian is forecast to dump up to 10 inches of rain on the Windward Islands and up to 6 inches on Puerto Rico.

Dry air in the atmosphere has kept Dorian at tropical storm strength, and forecasters say the storm will gradually intensify before encountering wind shear as nears Hispaniola in the next 36-48 hours.

But it still is not clear what impact that dry air, along with the land it will encounter, will have on the storm long-term.

“Forecast data is starting to suggest the tropical storm will sneak through the island chain and come out near the Bahamas as a formidable system, one that we’ll need to watch closely,” said Jeff Huffman, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. “But there’s still a huge amount of uncertainty on how those islands may affect its intensity. It’s something we may not know until Thursday.”

Either way, the forecast as of Tuesday at 5 a.m. had the entire Florida coast – including Tampa Bay – within the cone of uncertainty. It is expected to be within a few hundred miles of West Palm Beach by Saturday night, though forecasters with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network say the average track error that far out is 180 miles.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Six formed about 365 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C. It is moving east and could become a tropical storm Tuesday night as it moves off the East Coast and toward the Canadian Maritime provinces.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

