Thousands Sick From COVID-19 In Homes For The Disabled

By 11 minutes ago
Neil Sullivan was angry, frustrated and crushed with guilt. His brother Joe was rushed by ambulance from a home for people with developmental disabilities to an emergency room with a possible case of the coronavirus.

Neil had known the people in the facility were at risk. Now he watched helplessly as COVID-19 tore through the center, infecting more than half the residents.

The scene has played out around the country. An AP investigation shows many homes for people like Joe were ill-equipped to protect the highly vulnerable population from the pandemic. And while nursing homes have come under the spotlight, little attention has gone toward thousands of other facilities for people with disabilities.

