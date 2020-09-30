Tampa International Airport Now Offers COVID Tests For Passengers

By Bradley George 1 hour ago
  • Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano speaks at the launch of the airport's COVID testing program.
    Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano speaks at the launch of the airport's COVID testing program.
    Tampa International Airport
Originally published on September 30, 2020 6:46 am

Starting Thursday, the airport will offer two types of tests: one that produces results in 48 hours, and another which is ready in about 15 minutes.

The service is available to anyone flying to or from Tampa. But passengers will have to pay for it. The two-day PCR test costs $125, while the shorter antigen test is $57. BayCare will not bill insurance.

Tampa International says it’s the first airport in the U.S. to offer on-site COVID tests. “As a gateway to the West Coast of Florida with a growing market for international travel, Tampa International Airport has a responsibility to explore safe, rapid and affordable ways to keep our travelers, their destinations and our community as safe and healthy as possible,” airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement. The tests are a pilot program running through October. Similar trials are underway at London’s Heathrow Airport and German airline Lufthansa.

Health experts say rapid testing will be key to reviving the travel industry, which has suffered massive financial losses since the start of the pandemic.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
air travel
travel
airport
Tampa International Airport

Related Content

Feds To Ship Millions of Rapid Tests In Bid To Reopen Schools

By Sep 29, 2020
Adm Giroir
WhiteHouse.gov

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urged governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

COVID-19 Daily Cases On The Rise In Nearly Half Of U.S. States

By Jason Slotkin Sep 27, 2020

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in the U.S. continued to rise this past week, driven by upward trends in nearly half the states that have pushed total cases in the country past 7 million. At the same time, a recent study suggests the vast majority of Americans haven't been exposed, far below what's required to quell the virus's spread through "herd immunity."

Daily cases were largely on a downward trend through August and early September from highs in July, but are now going up again.

Florida's Reopening In Phase 3: What Does It Mean?

By Sep 27, 2020
dumbells on rack in gym
iStock

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced Florida would be entering Phase 3 in reopening the state, meaning restaurants, bars, salons, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen under full capacity.

DeSantis said the new order will override any other restrictions on the local level.