Tampa Bay Schools Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases. Here's A List

Public Health experts have warned that coronavirus cases are likely to show up in schools as they reopen. And while some Florida school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases, others are not.

WUSF and Health News Florida are compiling reports that come in from official sources, and what they are sharing with student families and school staff when available.

Some school districts, universities, and colleges are making information about cases on their campuses available on their websites. You can find them here:

Here’s the latest information:

August 24 – Pinellas County

Pinellas County Schools announced Aug. 24 that three students and three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at five locations around the county.

Northeast High School, St. Petersburg – one student, under quarantine orders from the Florida Department of Health

– one student, under quarantine orders from the Florida Department of Health Pinellas Park Elementary School – one student, under quarantine orders

– one student, under quarantine orders Carwise Middle School, Palm Harbor – one staff member, self-isolating prior to school starting

– one staff member, self-isolating prior to school starting Shore Acres Elementary School, St. Petersburg – one staff member, self-isolating prior to school starting

– one staff member, self-isolating prior to school starting Walter Pownall Service Center, a school administration building in Pinellas Park – two staff members self-isolating prior to school starting

August 22 – Manatee High, Bradenton

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County confirmed “a couple of cases of COVID-19” associated with Manatee High School in Bradenton, according to school district communication with parents and employees Aug. 22. The communication said the people involved “have not been on our campus since the beginning of the week.”

The statement did not provide specifics about who was infected but said a contact tracing investigation was conducted by an epidemiologist determined there were direct exposures identified. The district said the confirmed cases and all students exposed to them confirmed cases have been contacted and will be sent home to isolate for 14 days from the known exposure.

August 21 – Lincoln Memorial Academy, Palmetto

A case of COVID-19 associated with Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto was confirmed by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. Direct exposures were identified and “are being contacted and sent home to isolate for 14 days from the date of known exposure, in accordance with CDC and Florida Department of Health protocols,” according to school district communication with parents and employees on Aug. 21.

The confirmed case is also isolated away from school in accordance with those same protocols.

August 19 – Tara Elementary, Bradenton

A couple of cases associated with Tara Elementary in Bradenton were confirmed by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. Direct exposures were identified, contacted, and sent home to isolate for 14 days from the date of known exposure, in accordance with CDC and Florida Department of Health protocols, according to school district communication with parents and employees on Aug. 19.

August 19 – Manatee Technical College Main Campus, Bradenton

A case associated with Manatee Technical College Main Campus in Bradenton was confirmed by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. Direct exposures were identified, contacted, and sent home to isolate for 14 days from the date of known exposure, in accordance with CDC and Florida Department of Health protocols, according to school district communication with parents and employees on Aug. 19.

The confirmed case was also sent home to isolate in accordance with those same protocols.

August 18 – Manatee County

COVID-19 cases were reported at three Manatee County schools on Aug. 18. Officials from Ballard Elementary in Bradenton and Parrish Community High School notified families and school staff, but did not say how many people were affected at each school – or if the infected persons were students or school employees.

The people who tested positive, and those the Florida Department of Health identified as having direct exposure to them, were asked to isolate at home for 14 days. Portions of both campuses were cleaned with a special disinfectant overnight, and classes resumed Aug. 19.

The Bradenton Herald reported another case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication, a charter school in Bradenton, on Aug. 18. The school notified families and closed portions of its campus for a few days for cleaning.