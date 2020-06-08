Tampa Bay Records 190 New Coronavirus Cases, And 4 Deaths In 24 Hours

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:



Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, according to the Florida Department of Health:

62,758 — Positive Tests | 2,688— Deaths

Tampa Bay Records 190 New Cases In 24 Hours

The Florida Department of Health reports 190 new cases of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area over the last 24 hours.

In its Saturday report, the department says there were 1,270 new cases in the state, along with 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Hillsborough County registered the largest increase, with 89 new cases, followed by Pinellas with 54.

The daily Department of Health COVID-19 report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The department says four people died in the Tampa Bay area since Friday – two each in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

As of Saturday, there are 62,758 positive coronavirus cases, with 2,688 deaths.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Friday, June 5:

Hillsborough: 2,643

Pinellas: 1,532

Manatee: 1,177

Polk: 1,145

Sarasota: 669

Pasco: 419

Hernando: 122

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 6: 1,270 /28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

