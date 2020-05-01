Tampa Bay Area Seeing An Increase In COVID-19 Deaths

By 8 hours ago
  • Over 33,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and over 1,250 have died due to the virus. In the TampaBay area, deaths have spiked in the past few days.
    Over 33,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and over 1,250 have died due to the virus. In the TampaBay area, deaths have spiked in the past few days.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on April 30, 2020 4:27 pm

Coronavirus deaths are spiking in the seven counties around the Tampa metro area this week. Over the past three days, there have been 45 deaths across Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Hernando counties.

That's more than any three-day span since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Twenty-one of the deaths were reported Tuesday. And the state reported 12 Tampa Bay are deaths on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, 1,268 people have died in Florida; an increase of 50 since Wednesday morning.

The Department of Health reports 33,690 people have tested positive for COVID-19; a daily increase of 497 cases.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,124 (1,075 local, 49 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 729 (688 local, 41 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 580 (577 local, 3 non-resident)
  • Polk: 483 (477 local, 6 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 352 (335 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 249 (242 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 90 (84 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks:

  • April 30: 497 / 50
  • April 29: 347 / 47
  • April 28: 708 / 83
  • April 27: 610 / 14
  • April 26: 689 / 19
  • April 25: 306 / 43
  • April 24: 885 / 60
  • April 23: 1072 / 60
  • April 22: 707 / 60
  • April 21: 811 / 44
  • April 20: 744 / 49
  • April 19: 822 / 26
  • April 18: 739 / 22

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Latest On Coronavirus: Increase of 1,000 Florida Cases, Reopening State Parks A 'Low Risk', And More

By & 8 hours ago

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

What Politicians Are Saying About DeSantis' Phase 1 Plan To Reopen Florida

By 8 hours ago

The announcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic has drawn both praise and criticism from a slew of representatives and local leaders across Florida.

Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act

By 8 hours ago

Airports in Florida – and across the country – will be receiving a combined $1.187 billion in federal aid for airport safety and infrastructure grants through the CARES Act.

Low Test Rates Lead To High Percentages Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In Manatee

By 8 hours ago

Manatee County has had a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths when compared to the rest of the state.

According to the Florida Department of Health, as of Thursday afternoon, 55 people in Manatee County died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s the fourth most in the state. Meanwhile, 580 people have tested positive for the virus which represents a 15.4 % presumptive positive test rate, compared to a statewide rate of 8.8%.