Tampa Bay Area Hospital Among 10 In State To Receive 5 Stars

AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel received the highest rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services latest Hospital Compare report.

Less than 9% of hospitals earn all five stars, according to the CMS Hospital Quality Initiative. Only 10 hospitals in Florida received the top ranking.

The other Florida hospitals to receive the top ranking were:

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Hospital in Port St. Joe

Baptist Medical Center -- Beaches

Baptist Medical Center -- Nassau

Cape Canaveral Hospial

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Mariners Hospital in Tavernier

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville

Viera Hospital in Melbourne

This year, the service evaluated 4,586 hospitals nationwide, including 218 in Florida.

The rankings are based on 7 measures: safety of care; readmission rates; patient experiences; effectiveness of care; timeliness of care; and efficient use of medical imaging.

Most hospitals get a three or four-star rating. Bayfront Health Brooksville and Bayfront Health-Seven Rivers earned the region's only one-star rankings.

Tampa General Hospital recieved a three-star rating.

See more rankings by zipcode, city or state here.