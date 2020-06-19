Tampa Bay, And Florida, Have Largest Daily Surges In New Coronavirus Cases

The Tampa Bay area and Florida continue to see unsurpassed numbers of new coronavirus cases Thursday, with both setting records for the largest daily increases.



The Tampa Bay area had 711 more people test positive in a 24-hour period.

It’s the first time the regional daily increase in the number of people testing positive has topped 700. The increase is 160 more than the record high posted Wednesday.

The state also saw its largest daily increase, with 3,207 new cases – the first time it topped 3,000 in one day. This brings the total to 85,926.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties saw their highest daily increases to date.

Hillsborough had 337 new cases, 93 more than the record high posted Wednesday; Pinellas had 203 new cases, 41 more than the record high posted Saturday; and Pasco’s high of 44 new cases was 21 more than the record high posted Wednesday.

Polk County tied the record high reported Wednesday, again with 68 new cases.

The state also had 43 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,061. This includes nine in the Tampa Bay area – five in Manatee County, two in Pinellas, and one each in Hillsborough and Polk.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Thursday, June 18:

Hillsborough: A 58-year-old woman.

Pinellas: An 81-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

Manatee: Four men; ages 56, 60, 69 and 84, and an 89-year-old woman.

Polk: A 67-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Thursday, June 18:

Hillsborough: 4,610

Pinellas: 2,887

Polk: 1,702

Manatee: 1,548

Sarasota: 833

Pasco: 627

Hernando: 151

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 18: 3,207 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

