Suspension Of Jury Trials Extended Amid COVID-19

By 46 minutes ago
  • Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady initially issued the suspension in March and subsequently extended it to July 2.
    Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady initially issued the suspension in March and subsequently extended it to July 2.
    Florida Supreme Court

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady on Monday issued an order extending through July 17 a suspension of criminal and civil jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canady initially issued the suspension in March and subsequently extended it to July 2.

Last week, the Supreme Court also announced a pilot program in five judicial circuits aimed at using remote technology to conduct civil jury trials. 

The circuits that will take part are the 4th Judicial Circuit, made up of Duval, Clay and Nassau counties; the 7th Judicial Circuit, made up of St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia counties; the 9th Judicial Circuit, made up of Orange and Osceola counties; the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County; and the 20th Judicial Circuit, made up of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. 

On Monday, Canady directed the circuits to report findings and recommendations of the pilot program by Oct. 2. 

Also on Monday, Canady extended the suspension of a statewide grand jury through July 26. That grand jury has investigated the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. The Supreme Court last month issued an order designed to ensure the statewide grand jury will have enough time to finish its work after the coronavirus-caused suspension ends.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Courts

Related Content

‘More Ready Than Ever Before’: FEMA Says COVID-19 Prepared It For Hurricane Season

By Samantha J. Gross 56 minutes ago

After months of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has never been more ready for hurricane season.

“Ninety days of COVID-19 response makes us more ready than ever before,” FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said Monday at a press conference at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center in Doral.

Weather experts are predicting another above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, which started June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Visitors Barred From Florida Prisons Through June 28

By 57 minutes ago
Inmates have been unable to see their loved ones and family members in person since March 11, when the department first suspended in-person visitation across the state.
Associated Press

As Florida’s prison system has recorded nearly 1,900 COVID-19 cases, the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday announced it is extending a ban on visitors through June 28.

What Numbers Should You Look To For Reassurance During Florida's Reopening?

By Jun 8, 2020

Most of Florida has already moved into phase two of Florida’s reopening plan for the novel coronavirus. In most of the state, people can now visit bars, movie theaters and casinos, along with beaches, gyms and restaurants. Of course, this comes with some caveats for social distancing and wearing masks.