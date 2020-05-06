Supreme Court To Hear Obamacare Case Argued By Phone

The Supreme Court’s third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act.

The justices are hearing a dispute about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

Wednesday’s second argument is a free speech case related to unwanted telemarketing calls.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the high court has been hearing arguments by phone, with audio available live for the first time.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has an infection caused by a gallstone and plans to participate from a Maryland hospital.

