Still No Timeline On Reopening Of Florida Bars, Breweries

By Rick Mayer 2 hours ago
  • Bartender pours beer
    Fabio Alvies

A spokeswoman for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said Monday it’s still uncertain when bars and breweries can again serve alcohol for onsite consumption.

DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears has been meeting privately with brewers and bar owners over the past few weeks to discuss concerns about widespread shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the recent meetings with representatives of bars and breweries across the state, Secretary Beshears is reviewing feedback and ideas from these business owners and considering options for a sensible plan forward,” DBPR spokeswoman Karen Smith said in an email Monday. “While no time frame for reopening is certain, Secretary Beshears understands the urgency advocated by business owners in these recent meetings.”

Beshears on June 26 shuttered on-site consumption at bars and breweries because some establishments were violating requirements that had been put in place to try to stem the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The move essentially closed most bars and nightclubs, though establishments could remain open if they had enough revenue from food sales.

After a meeting in Vero Beach on Friday, TCPalm reported that Beshears said he’s looking to reopen bars and breweries in the next several weeks. Florida Today reported that, after a meeting with Space Coast brewers the same day, Beshears said it could be six months before a reopening, due to anticipated spikes in COVID-19 cases as schools reopen.

Beshears’ goal remains a “safe reopening as swiftly as possible,” Smith said in Monday’s email. When he issued the order in June, Beshears said the shutdown would remain in place until the state’s increase in COVID-19 cases starts to decline.

DeSantis initially stopped bars and nightclubs from serving alcohol for on-site consumption as part of an emergency order on March 20 to try to help stop the spread of the virus. The order was lifted on June 5 in all but South Florida, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

While bars were allowed to start serving drinks again, the state limited indoor customer occupancy to 50 percent and allowed only table service. But Beshears reimposed the ban on onsite consumption in the June 26 order because non-compliance with the safety guidelines in the bar industry was considered too widespread to enforce. Numerous bar owners have filed lawsuits against the state over the order.

Tags: 
bars and restaurants
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Related Content

Four Alcohol Licenses Suspended Over COVID-19 Violations

By Aug 12, 2020
Unsplash

Alcoholic beverage licenses of four establishments were suspended by the state Tuesday because of violations of rules aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Your Favorite Store Or Restaurant Is Open: How Do You Know It's OK To Go In?

By Julie Appleby / Kaiser Health News Aug 11, 2020
Masked restaurant worker
Dapiki Moto

Just because many businesses are open again doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. The coronavirus is still on the loose — actually surging in many locations — which means people have to make serious choices about their health all day, every day.

State Talks Begin With Bar Owners, Brewers On Reopening

By Jul 31, 2020
tap pouring beer into glass
Evan Dvorkin

The state’s top business regulator will start holding talks Friday afternoon about reopening bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, with additional meetings being planned around Hurricane Isaias.

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears will hold separate private talks in Jacksonville with groups of craft brewery owners and bar owners, the department announced.

DeSantis Looks To Get Workers Back On Job Faster After Positive COVID Test

By Jul 29, 2020
The Manager of a restaurant or hotel checks the body temperature of the staff with a thermal imaging device.
Adobe

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to “tweak” one of his coronavirus orders so restaurant wait staff and non-health care workers can get back on the job quicker after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, his top business regulator continues to plan meetings with craft brewers and bar owners about reopening.