State Says COVID-19 Tests Are For Long-Term Care Workers

By 25 minutes ago
  • senior citizen with hands folded
    The federal government announced this week that it would send rapid COVID-19 tests to nursing homes in virus hotspots.
    Unsplash

COVID-19 test kits sent to nursing homes and assisted living facilities are for employees, not residents, the state said Thursday.

“If you have residents that require testing, please make sure that you are coordinating with their health care provider or you may contact the county health department if you require testing for residents,” Agency for Health Care Administration Deputy Secretary Molly McKinstry told nursing home officials during a call.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities receive in the mail a month’s worth of tests and, under a pair of emergency rules, are required to test staff every other week.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced this week that it would send rapid COVID-19 tests to nursing homes in virus hotspots.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on Twitter that 2,000 tests would be sent by the end of next week. But it’s not clear how many of those tests will be sent to Florida facilities.

In all, Florida had 3,652 long-term care residents who were COVID-19 positive and another 6,368 staff members who had tested positive as of Thursday.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said on the call Thursday that she doesn’t have a lot of information about the rapid testing at this time.

“We have over 700 nursing homes in Florida, so we’ll continue to work closely with CMS (federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) to understand their plan and their approach and will proceed as requested with any additional information to help inform that,” Mayhew said.

Tags: 
nursing homes
long term care
Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA)
AHCA
health workers
COVID-19
Coronavirus
coronavirus testing
assisted living facilities

Related Content

DeSantis 'Happy' With Test Results At Long-Term Care Facilities

By Jul 16, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis
News Service of Florida

More than 120,000 staff members of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been tested for COVID-19 during the past week under a pair of emergency rules, and about 2.8 percent have tested positive, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Wednesday. 

More States Allowing In-Person Nursing Home Visits

By Judith Graham/Kaiser Health News Jul 13, 2020
DAMARY LUGO

States across the country are beginning to roll back heart-wrenching policies instituted when the coronavirus pandemic began and allow in-person visits at nursing homes and assisted living centers, offering relief to frustrated families.

Medicaid Change Approved To Aid Hospital Capacity

By Jul 14, 2020
iStock

In an attempt to increase hospital capacity, Medicaid officials have agreed to waive regulations that require hospitals to obtain prior authorization before transferring patients into long-term care facilities.

The Agency for Health Care Administration sent an alert Monday announcing that it was “waiving service authorization requirements” hospitals were required to obtain prior to transferring patients out of their facilities.