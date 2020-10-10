State Reports Over 2,900 New Coronavirus Cases, Along With 118 Deaths

Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 728,921 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 2,908 positive tests since Thursday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 623 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Thursday’s report. This includes 230 additional cases in Hillsborough County.

Of the 75,582 test results that came back Thursday, 4.13% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There were also 118 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Thursday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 15,372.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 15 deaths, including six in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

For the seven days ending Friday, the state added 17,117 new cases and 642 deaths. That includes 3,535 new cases and 120 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, Oct. 9:

  • Hillsborough: 43,808
  • Pinellas: 22,910
  • Polk: 20,929
  • Manatee: 11,999
  • Pasco: 9,720
  • Sarasota: 8,564
  • Hernando: 3,311

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Oct. 9: 2,908/118
  • Oct. 8: 3,306/170
  • Oct. 7: 2,582/139
  • Oct. 6: 2,251/59
  • Oct. 5: 1,415/41
  • Oct. 4: 1,868/43
  • Oct. 3: 2,787/74
  • Oct. 2: 2,660/111
  • Oct. 1: 2,628/131
  • Sept. 30: 1,948/175
  • Sept. 29: 3,266/106
  • Sept. 28: 738/5
  • Sept. 27: 1,882/12
  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107

