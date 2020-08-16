State Reports Fewest New Coronavirus Cases Since June

    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on August 16, 2020 3:09 pm

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Florida on Sunday fell below 4,000 for the first time since June.

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,779 new cases. The last time the number of new cases fell below 4,000 was on June 23, when the state reported 3,286 cases. Since March, 573,416 people have tested positive for the disease in Florida.

The state also reported 107 deaths over the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 9,452. Twenty-seven of those newly-reported deaths happened in the greater Tampa Bay area, with 23 in Hillsborough County alone.

The deaths were recorded by the Department of Health since Saturday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

The state also reported 540 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay area.

New cases of the disease have been trending down since late July. Sunday’s total also reflects the fact that there is less data collected and entered over the weekend.

Of the 58,200 test returned on Saturday, 7.79% of the people tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, August 16:

  • Hillsborough: 34,238
  • Pinellas: 18,730
  • Polk: 15,429
  • Manatee: 9,781
  • Pasco: 7,453
  • Sarasota: 6,689
  • Hernando: 2,225

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Aug. 16: 3,779/107
  • Aug. 15: 6,352/204
  • Aug. 14: 6,148/228
  • Aug. 13: 6,236 /148
  • Aug. 12: 8,109 /212
  • Aug. 11: 5,831/276
  • Aug. 10: 4,155/91
  • Aug. 9: 6,229 / 77
  • Aug. 8: 8,502 / 182
  • Aug. 7: 7,686 / 180
  • Aug. 6: 7,650 / 120
  • Aug. 5: 5,409 / 225
  • Aug. 4: 5,446 / 245
  • Aug. 3: 4,752 / 73
  • Aug. 2: 7,104 / 62

