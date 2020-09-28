State To Miami-Dade Schools: Reopen By Oct. 5 Or Prove Exceptions

By WLRN 1 hour ago
  • Richard Corcoran
    Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran expressed "grave concerns" about the school board’s vote for a delayed start to on-campus instruction.
    The Florida Channel

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran wrote a letter to Miami-Dade County Public Schools calling for campuses to be fully open by Oct. 5 or ask for exemptions on a school-by-school basis.

According to the Miami Herald, the district on Friday recieved Corcoran’s three-page letter, which was addressed to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and school board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman.

Corcoran begins the letter by expressing “grave concerns” about the board’s vote earlier in the week for a delayed start to a soft and conditional opening of schools Oct. 14, with all schools opening for those who wish to return to the school buildings Oct. 21.

The board will meet Tuesday for a special meeting at the school district’s headquarters to discuss next steps.

Read more on the story from WLRN news partner the Miami Herald.

