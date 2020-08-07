State Approves Online-Only Schools in Broward and Miami-Dade

Despite the governor’s urging that schools open in person, the state has approved plans by Broward and Miami-Dade school districts to start the new school year using distance learning only to contend with COVID-19.

Palm Beach County School District also expects to get approval from the Department of Education to start the school year online, district spokeswoman Claudia Shea said.

Palm Beach County moved the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31, while Miami-Dade moved it from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31. Broward plans to stick with its plan to open Aug. 19.

