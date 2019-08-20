State Approves, Nixes Nursing Home Projects

By News Service of Florida 9 minutes ago
  • Nurse escorts elderly man using walker
    The certificate of need applications for facilities receiving the green light include new nursing homes in Hillsborough, Okaloosa and St. Johns counties.
The state gave tentative approval to four nursing-home projects and rejected four others late last week.

The certificate of need applications for facilities receiving the green light include new nursing homes in Hillsborough, Okaloosa and St. Johns counties.

Agency for Health Care officials also tentatively agreed to the addition of 26 community nursing beds at Dolphin Point Health Care, LLC, an existing facility in Duval County.

The Hillsborough County project, with 119 beds, is being built by PruittHealth 6-1, LLC; the Okaloosa County project, with 84 beds, is being built by JDM Health Services, LLC; and the 77-bed St. Johns County project is being built by PruittHealth – St. Johns County, LLC.

While the state gave preliminary approval to four projects, regulators denied four others. The state denied a certificate of need application for a new, 119-bed facility in Hillsborough County, sought by Hillsborough Oaks NH, LLC, and turned down a new, 84-bed community nursing home, sought by PruittHealth – Okaloosa County, LLC. Regulators also denied two projects in St. Johns County --- a new, 103-bed community nursing home that Health Care Managers, Inc. wanted to build, and a new, 103-bed community nursing home sought by Pruitt Health – St. Johns County, LLC.

The certificate of need applications for new nursing homes and nursing beds were due May 15.

The preliminary decisions on the CON applications were made Friday and published by the state on Monday. All of the decisions are preliminary and can be appealed to a state administrative court.

