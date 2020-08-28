State Approves 5 Nursing Home Applications

By 1 minute ago
  • nursing home bed and resident's walker
    iStock

As the state battles the spread of COVID-19 in institutional care settings, six long-term care providers submitted certificate of need applications to build additional facilities in Florida.

State health care regulators announced this week that five of the applications have been accepted.

Regulators did not accept an application submitted by River City Healthy Acquisitions, which sought to build a new 37-bed nursing home in Duval County. The decision to not accept the application can be appealed in state administrative court.

The Agency for Health Care Administration accepted applications submitted by Avante Group Inc. in Orlando, which wants to build a new 120-bed nursing home; Okeechobee Healthcare Facility LLC, which wants to add five beds to its facility in Okeechobee County; and Palm Beach SNF Operations LLC, which wants to build a new 150-bed nursing home in Palm Beach County.

The state also accepted two applications from Miami-Dade County providers. Aventura SNF LLC wants to add 40 community beds to its Aventura Rehab and Nursing Center and Health Resort Network LLC wants to establish a new 123-bed nursing home.

Tags: 
nursing homes
Agency for Health Care Administration
AHCA

Related Content

Task Force Delivers Blueprint For Nursing Home Visits

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida 23 hours ago
task force video conference screen
The Florida Channel

Florida should allow the resumption of face-to-face visits in nursing homes --- and let certain visitors touch residents --- under recommendations approved Wednesday by a task force and sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The recommendations, adopted by the Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long Term Care Facilities, still must be approved by DeSantis, who has been looking for ways to reopen facilities to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debate Over Touching Stalls Nursing Home Recommendations

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Aug 26, 2020
Image of Zoom meeting of nursing home task force
The Florida Channel

A task force set up by Gov. Ron DeSantis reached broad agreement Tuesday on a plan that would reopen nursing homes to “essential” and “compassionate” caregivers, as well as allow visitation by members of the general public at many of the state’s 4,000 long-term care facilities.

But a divide remains over a return to normalcy.

Rapid COVID Tests Heading To Nursing Homes, But There’s A Hitch

By Rachana Pradhan / Kaiser Health News Aug 25, 2020
Becton, Dickinson and Co. / PR Newswire

The Trump administration’s latest effort to use COVID-19 rapid tests — touted by one senior official as a “turning point” in arresting the coronavirus’s spread within nursing homes — is running into roadblocks likely to limit how widely they’ll be used.