St. Petersburg Protestors Rally Against Abortion Bans

By Bradley Coop 6 minutes ago
  • Protestors gathered on a street corner in Downtown St. Petersburg Tuesday. The event was one of many
    Protestors gathered on a street corner in Downtown St. Petersburg Tuesday. The event was one of many "Stop The Bans" protests held across Florida and around the country.
    Bradley George / WUSF

Protestors rallied in downtown St. Petersburg Tuesday as part of a National Day of Action against strict anti-abortion laws passed in several states. Florida lawmakers considered similar bills this year, but none of them passed. 

Amy Weintraub of Progress Florida said activists need to keep pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature's Republican majority.

"Please, let's keep Florida as a state that allows the full spectrum of reproductive health care that allows abortion access," Weintraub told reporters before the protest.

Florida already requires women to have an ultrasound before an abortion. Plans on the state's health insurance exchange only cover the procedure if the mother's life is at risk.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood, the National Organization for Women, and other groups chanted "stop the bans" and waved signs in front of the Pinellas County Judicial Center on 1st Avenue North.

Speakers implored those in attendance to call their state lawmakers, including Republicans, and urge them not to follow the path of their GOP colleagues in Alabama, Georgia, and other states.

Rep. Jennifer Webb (D-St. Petersburg) said such legislation would break the spirit of bipartisanship in Tallahassee.

"They know that issues like infringing on a woman's right to chose or on our health care decisions absolutely create an atmosphere where people don't want to work together," Webb said.

Florida conservatives will likely try again next year. But the abortion bills passed in other states will likely face challenges in the federal courts.

Tags: 
Abortion
day of service

Related Content

Alabama Governor Signs Abortion Ban Into Law

By May 14, 2019

Updated at 6:23 p.m. ET Wednesday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a controversial bill that bans nearly all abortions into law Wednesday evening.

It's considered the most restrictive abortion law in the United States. The law makes it a crime for doctors to perform abortions at any stage of a pregnancy, unless a woman's life is threatened or there is a lethal fetal anomaly.

Under the new law, doctors in the state face felony jail time up to 99 years if convicted. But a woman would not be held criminally liable for having an abortion.

Abortion Parental Consent Passes House

By Christine Sexton – News Service of Florida Apr 18, 2019
Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach
News Service of Florida

In a proposal that likely would lead to another court battle over abortion, the Florida House late Wednesday approved a bill that would require minors to obtain parental consent before they could have abortions. 

Parental Consent for Abortion Bill to Go Before Florida House

By Apr 17, 2019

Legislation requiring minors seeking an abortion to obtain parental consent goes before the full Florida House on Wednesday.