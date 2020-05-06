St. Petersburg Diocese To Resume Public Catholic Masses Next Week

By 1 hour ago
  • Catholic Masses will resume on Mondays through Saturdays starting May 11. Churches must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
    Catholic Masses will resume on Mondays through Saturdays starting May 11. Churches must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
    DIOCESE OF ST. PETERSBURG
Originally published on May 6, 2020 6:59 am

Some Catholics across Tampa Bay will soon be able to attend public Masses again. Just not on Sundays.

Bishop Gregory Parkes, with the Diocese of St. Petersburg, issued a statement saying the churches can slowly begin the process of returning to public worship.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

"My prayer is that whether you join us in person for Mass or stay at home for health reasons, we will all be joyfully united and present to the Lord in prayer, worship and service," Parkes said in a statement

Churches can gather from Monday through Saturday starting May 11. They must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and only allow for 25 percent capacity.

Parkes urged the elderly and those ill or at risk to stay home.

Parishioners are encouraged to wear face coverings, and physical contact will be prohibited. Hymnals and collection baskets will not be used.

"If everyone does their part, we can be joyfully present, even as we adjust to these changes," Parkes said. "For this moment in history, this is what we are called to do, as we honor each life given to us by God and show charity for the well-being of our neighbors."

For now, Sunday Mass will not be held until further notice. But Parkes is hopeful they can return by Pentecost at the end of the month.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
churches
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Diocese Of St. Petersburg Suspends Masses Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Mar 19, 2020

Calling it the hardest decision he's had to make as the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, Bishop Gregory Parkes announced Wednesday that he’s suspending all public Mass celebrations in the Tampa Bay area.

Child Psychologist Says Parents Should Have Honest Conversations With Kids About Pandemic

By & 1 hour ago

Children of all ages are having a hard time processing how coronavirus has changed their lives.

Psychologist Kimberly Renk said parents can help kids organize those feelings. But the University of Central Florida professor said parents first need to assess how they're being affected by the pandemic.

DeSantis Talks Testing, Says Supply Delays Impacted State Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

By 1 hour ago

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Sarasota Tuesday to discuss the state’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a new COVID-19 testing site at the University Town Center Mall, the governor said Florida is ramping up testing and loosening restrictions on who can get screened for the virus.