South Florida May Move To Phase 2 Soon, Gov. Ron DeSantis Says

Originally published on August 19, 2020 3:49 pm
South Florida is on the verge of moving to Phase 2 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.
Citing “significant downward trends” in coronavirus cases, the governor said he is discussing the move with all three counties — Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade.
“I’m not saying I’m going to do it today or we’re gonna do it tomorrow. ...[But] these are sustained trends at this point and I think that that’s a good thing,” he said.
Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
