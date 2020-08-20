South Florida May Move To Phase 2 Soon, Gov. Ron DeSantis Says

Originally published on August 19, 2020 3:49 pm

South Florida is on the verge of moving to Phase 2 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

Citing “significant downward trends” in coronavirus cases, the governor said he is discussing the move with all three counties — Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade.

“I’m not saying I’m going to do it today or we’re gonna do it tomorrow. ...[But] these are sustained trends at this point and I think that that’s a good thing,” he said.

South Florida
Miami-Dade
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Gov Ron DeSantis

Related Content

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Approach 10,000; Positivity Rate Again Below 10%

By 10 hours ago

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed an increase of 4,115 people testing positive for the coronavirus in the 24 hours since Tuesday's report, bringing the total cases statewide to 584, 047.

Miami-Dade COVID Numbers Improve, But Business Restrictions Will Remain

By Veronica Zaragovia / WLRN Aug 18, 2020

COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County are dropping. While that’s good news for Florida’s worst-hit county, officials say more work needs to be done.

The 14-day positivity rate in Miami-Dade was at a little more than 12 percent on Monday. The positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Waze Sees How Much South Floridians Are Driving During The Pandemic

By Caitlin Switalski Aug 14, 2020

Our smartphones have noticed South Floridians are driving less during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the navigation app, Waze, has been keeping track of how much less people are driving — and noticing that traffic is creeping back up.