South Florida Beaches Close For July 4 Weekend

By 1 hour ago
  • Fort Lauderdale Beach is among the shores that will close over the July 4 holiday weekend due to rising case numbers of the coronavirus.
    Fort Lauderdale Beach is among the shores that will close over the July 4 holiday weekend due to rising case numbers of the coronavirus.
    CHARLES TRAINOR JR / Miami Herald
Originally published on June 29, 2020 5:00 pm

South Florida officials are closing beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases spike.

Here’s a rundown of closures for our area:

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

Broward County

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announced Monday a new emergency order to close beaches, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3 until 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5.

Miami-Dade County

All public and private beaches will be closed, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3 until 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 6.

The county has banned parades during this time period, as well. Cities can still run fireworks shows if they adhere to social distancing and face covering requirements, according to the county's emergency order.

Monroe County

All county-owned beaches and parks will be closed, beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 2. They’re slated to reopen Tuesday, July 7.

Key West announced beach closures, too. The city canceled the fireworks display, expecting big crowds for the holiday weekend.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner announced Monday that all public and private beaches will close, beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 3 until to 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Related Content

Miami-Dade Beaches, Most Parades Will Be Closed And Canceled For July 4 Weekend, Mayor Says

By Devoun Cetoute - Miami Herald Jun 29, 2020

Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade County, as Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be signing an order to close all beaches and ban large gatherings during the holiday weekend.

State Tweets Apologies For Coronavirus Crackdown On Bars As DeSantis Looks For 'Way Forward'

By Jun 29, 2020

Florida’s ban on serving alcohol to people in bars will be reevaluated daily, the state’s top business regulator said in a series of tweets over the weekend that also offered apologies for the crackdown.

‘Scary’ How Fast COVID-19 Cases Are Rising, Says Sarasota Hospital CEO

By Jun 28, 2020

The chief executive of Sarasota Memorial Hospital said Friday it’s “scary” how fast COVID-19 cases are rising and that younger patients are increasingly among those hospitalized.

After seeing the number of COVID patients at the hospital dip to eight in May, and even a brief period when the intensive care unit had no COVID patients for a few days, CEO David Verinder said the outlook has worsened.