South Florida Beaches Close For July 4 Weekend

South Florida officials are closing beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases spike.

Here’s a rundown of closures for our area:



You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

Broward County

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announced Monday a new emergency order to close beaches, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3 until 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5.

Miami-Dade County

All public and private beaches will be closed, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3 until 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 6.

The county has banned parades during this time period, as well. Cities can still run fireworks shows if they adhere to social distancing and face covering requirements, according to the county's emergency order.

Monroe County

All county-owned beaches and parks will be closed, beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 2. They’re slated to reopen Tuesday, July 7.

Key West announced beach closures, too. The city canceled the fireworks display, expecting big crowds for the holiday weekend.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner announced Monday that all public and private beaches will close, beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 3 until to 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5.

