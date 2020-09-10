Some UCF Students Didn’t Follow Coronavirus Guidelines Over Holiday

  • ucf student in mask with school logo on wall behind him
    UCF is requiring all students, staff and facility wear masks when visiting campus.
    University of Central Florida

The University of Central Florida is warning students that failure to follow coronavirus precautions — on and off campus — will result in disciplinary action. The urging comes after more than 400 students have tested positive.

In an email sent to students, UCF said it was aware of students that ignored policies and health measures and attended large gatherings without face coverings over the Labor Day weekend.

Cases at the university are increasing, including UCF members living off campus. UCF says nearly half of its 411 reported cases were uncovered via contact tracing. UCF published cases reported through Saturday.

As a result of contact tracing, UCF quarantined three Greek houses and students of one in-person class.

UCF identified so-called trigger points that could close campus or move classes all online like a COVID-related death or testing positivity rates above 10 percent.

UF’s Positive Coronavirus Case Total Tops 300 As Students Return For Fall Classes

By Taylor Levesque / WUFT 2 hours ago
University of Florida
University of Florida

The University of Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, positive cases have been identified in on-campus housing, though he wouldn’t say in which “because of the risk of identifying the individuals involved.”

FSU Quarantine Dorm Fills Up As Leon County Covid-19 Cases Rise

By Robbie Gaffney Sep 9, 2020

The New York Times lists Tallahassee as the 2nd metro area where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis. Leon County has 7,943 COVID-19 infections.

FAMU's COVID-19 Safeguards Include Quarantine; School Won't Say Where

By Adriana Alexander Sep 8, 2020

Florida A&M University will place students who are exposed to the coronavirus in campus apartments but the school is mum about identifying which ones students will be placed in. Since the start of August. 14 students and nearly 20 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Two students have already been moved and placed in quarantine.

Alleged Off-Campus Parties Put FGCU Fall Term in Jeopardy

By Andrea Perdomo Aug 31, 2020

Academic institutions across the country are grappling with how to keep campuses open while keeping students and faculty safe during the pandemic.

At Florida Gulf Coast University, reports of off-campus parties have already put the future of the fall semester in jeopardy.

At FGCU, faculty members like Lutgert College of Business professor Michael Zahaby are taking the responsibility of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 seriously.