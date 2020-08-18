'Small Number' Of Bolles Middle School Students Have COVID-19

The Bolles School has confirmed a “small number of students” on the private school's Bartram Road middle school campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

President and Head of School Tyler Hodges told students and parents in a letter that the students are self-isolating and that anyone who may have had contact with the students has also been notified.

The students aren’t being identified due to privacy concerns, but they were on the Bartram Campus in Spring Glen on Thursday, August 12, and Friday, August 13.

The school is urging any students or parents with COVID-19 symptoms to contact their healthcare provider and seek a test.  

Bolles students returned to campus – with modifications - on August 12, with classes beginning On August 13, according to the school’s master calendar.

Bolles students and parents were asked to take a “Wellness Pledge,” in which they agree to follow proper hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing standards.

Wearing masks at the school is mandatory, according to the Bolles School re-entry plan.

A return to campus guide, which lays out four different operating scenarios - depending on the severity of COVID-19, along with local and federal guidance - is available on the Bolles website.

