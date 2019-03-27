‘Shared Savings’ Health Plan Supported In Senate

Backing one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ health-care priorities, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill (SB 524) that could lead to “shared savings” programs. 

The bill, approved by the Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee, would create the Patient Savings Act, which would allow health insurers and health maintenance organizations to create shared savings programs.

In such programs, insurers and HMOs could provide financial incentives to customers who shop for lower-priced services.

The services could include types of non-emergency care, such as clinical laboratory services, surgical procedures, obstetrical and gynecological services, prescription drugs and services provided through telehealth.

DeSantis announced in Broward County last month that he is supporting the issue, which also is in a House bill (HB 1113). Florida already has established a similar program for the state-employee health-insurance program.

