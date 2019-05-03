Senate Signs Off On Disputed Hospital

By News Service of Florida 2 minutes ago
  • Halifax Hospital Medical Center, Daytona Beach
    Google Maps

The Senate has approved a bill that would clear the way for a new Central Florida hospital after a legal battle about the issue.

Senators voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a bill (HB 523) that would allow the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center to operate hospitals outside the boundaries of its taxing district.

The measure stems from a legal battle about a decision by Halifax, which is based in Daytona Beach, to build a hospital in Deltona, which is outside the district boundaries. A

fter a legal challenge to the decision, a circuit judge ruled that Halifax did not have the authority to issue bonds for the hospital outside the boundaries. The Florida Supreme Court upheld the circuit judge’s decision. The House, however, unanimously passed the bill last month to allow the hospital.

With the Senate’s approval, the bill now will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tags: 
central Florida hospital
Halifax Hospital Medical Center
Florida Supreme Court

Related Content

Tobacco Punitive Damages Ruling Overturned

By Feb 11, 2019
Warning label on cigarettes
Wikimedia Commons

Setting up a possible battle at the Florida Supreme Court, an appeals court Friday overturned a ruling that involved R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. being ordered to pay $5 million in punitive damages to the estate of a smoker who died of lung cancer. 

Court Questions State Liability In Shooting Deaths

By Jan 10, 2019
Wikimedia Commons

Pointing to the possibility of the issue arising in future mass shootings, an appeals court Wednesday asked the Florida Supreme Court to resolve questions about how much money a state agency can be required to pay because of allegations it was negligent in the deaths of four children.