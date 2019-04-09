Senate Panel OKs Bill Requiring Parental Abortion Consent

By 15 minutes ago
  • WGCU

Legislation that would require consent from a parent or guardian before a girl under 18 could obtain an abortion was approved by a Florida Senate committee. 

The Senate Health Policy Committee voted 5-4 on Monday for the bill. A previous such law was ruled unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court.

The bill by Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland would require a minor to get written permission from one or more parent, or a legal guardian, to obtain an abortion. Florida now only requires parents be notified if an underage girl seeks an abortion.

The measure also provides that a minor could ask a circuit court judge to waive the parental consent provision under certain circumstances, such as when a girl is a victim of child abuse or sexual abuse.

Tags: 
Abortion
parental consent
child abuse

Related Content

Florida Abortion Bill Would Require Minors To Obtain Consent

By ELLIS RUA - The Associated Press Apr 8, 2019
Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach
News Service of Florida

Stephanie Loraine Piñeiro was 17 when she discovered she was pregnant for the second time. 

She says her parents were livid about her first pregnancy a year earlier, though she never dared tell them she was raped. Her father took her to a clinic for an abortion. On the way home, she says, he threw birth control pills from the clinic out of the car window and ordered her to abstain. 

‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Bill Emerges In Senate

By Feb 8, 2019
The News Service of Florida

A controversial abortion measure known as the “fetal heartbeat bill” has been filed in the Florida Senate, mirroring a bill filed last month in the House. 