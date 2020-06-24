Action Needed As Coronavirus Surge Intensifies, Public Health Official Says

With more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida now, public health experts are saying a second spike in infections is underway.

Donna Petersen is dean of the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida. She says it's impossible to completely eliminate the illness, but wearing face coverings and keeping six feet apart from others really does help slow the spread.



Listen to an excerpt from Donna Petersen, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida.

She says that was the case three months ago, and it continues even as the state has reopened many activities.

"People need to follow this advice whether we didn't shut down at all, whether we opened earlier or opened up late. As long as the virus is still with us, we have to do what we can to prevent it. That's just a fact," Petersen said.



Petersen was a guest Tuesday on The State We're In - a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida Editor Julio Ochoa also appeared on the show.

Petersen says until there is a vaccine, or the vast majority of people become immune to coronavirus, social distancing and masks are the strongest tools available.

This story is produced in partnership with American Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

