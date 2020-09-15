Second Straight Day With No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Tampa Bay Region

By 1 hour ago
  • Florida Department of Health

Since Sunday’s report, 1,736 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 665,730. It's the lowest single day increase since June 11.

Monday’s report shows 371 new positive tests in the Tampa Bay region.

The report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 36 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,800.

None of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region. It’s the second straight day that there were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the area.

Sunday’s report showed one death in Hillsborough County, but Monday’s report removed that death.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Of the 50,968 tests returned, 3.91% of new cases tested positive. That's the first time the positivity rate has been below 4% since June 8.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 14:

  • Hillsborough: 39,600
  • Pinellas: 20,988
  • Polk: 18,523
  • Manatee: 10,932
  • Pasco: 8,551
  • Sarasota: 7,644
  • Hernando: 2,894

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,831/44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838/22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564/38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656/61
  • Sept. 4: 3,198/103
  • Sept. 3: 3,571/149
  • Sept. 2: 2,402/130
  • Sept. 1: 7,569*/190

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Prison Visitations In Florida To Resume In October

By Sep 14, 2020
prison bars
Emiliano Bar

Putting safety measures in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections plans to resume allowing visitors at state prisons on Oct. 2.

Corrections Secretary Mark Inch announced the move in a video released Friday, though he did not detail the safety measures.

Redesigning The Office For The Next 100-Year Flu (Yes, It's Coming)

By Sep 14, 2020

Office designers are scrambling now to try to get more members of the workforce safely back to their desks. Clear plastic sneeze guards have become familiar, as have floors taped off at 6-foot increments. But by 2025 or so, after the immediate threat of the coronavirus has likely passed, which short-term fixes will be part of the new normal? And what other design changes could be coming our way?

Orange Co. Mayor Prepared To Shut Down Bars If They Lead To Outbreaks

By Danielle Prieur – WMFE Sep 14, 2020
bar scene
Patrick Tomasso

Ahead of bars reopening on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said most owners will follow health safety protocols in order to remain open.

But Demings said special agents from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation along with Orange County strike teams will work weekends to monitor them just in case.