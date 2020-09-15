Second Straight Day With No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Tampa Bay Region

Since Sunday’s report, 1,736 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 665,730. It's the lowest single day increase since June 11.

Monday’s report shows 371 new positive tests in the Tampa Bay region.

The report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 36 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,800.

None of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region. It’s the second straight day that there were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the area.

Sunday’s report showed one death in Hillsborough County, but Monday’s report removed that death.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Of the 50,968 tests returned, 3.91% of new cases tested positive. That's the first time the positivity rate has been below 4% since June 8.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 14:

Hillsborough: 39,600

Pinellas: 20,988

Polk: 18,523

Manatee: 10,932

Pasco: 8,551

Sarasota: 7,644

Hernando: 2,894

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 14: 1,736/36

Sept. 13: 2,423/8

Sept. 12: 3,190/98

Sept. 11: 3,650/176

Sept. 10: 2,583/213

Sept. 9: 2,056/202

Sept. 8: 1,831/44

Sept. 7: 1,838/22

Sept. 6: 2,564/38

Sept. 5: 3,656/61

Sept. 4: 3,198/103

Sept. 3: 3,571/149

Sept. 2: 2,402/130

Sept. 1: 7,569*/190

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive