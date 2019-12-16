School Safety In The Sunshine State

Originally published on December 13, 2019 3:02 pm
On Friday’s Roundup we discussed school safety in Florida. Reporting by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel this week found that a disturbing number of violent threats against students and teachers come from mentally impaired children who are fixated on violence, and have easy access to guns.
To discuss the issue we welcomed:
- Megan O’Matz, a reporter for the Sun-Sentinel
- Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood
- Donna Berghauser, licensed school psychologist and a past-president of the Florida Association of School Psychologists
- Rep. Shevrin Jones (D-101), who is also a former teacher in Broward County
