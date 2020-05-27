Rubio Warns Of Foreign Actors Amplifying Coronavirus Conspiracies

By 1 hour ago
  • Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., Rubio warned:
    Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., Rubio warned: "I’m not sure that we’re any less vulnerable than we once were."
    AP

The new Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee is warning that foreign actors will seek to amplify American conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and find new ways to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that one possibility could be an effort to convince people that a new vaccine against the virus, once created, would be more harmful than helpful.

Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., Rubio warned: "I’m not sure that we’re any less vulnerable than we once were."

Read More

Tags: 
Marco Rubio
Coronavirus

Related Content

Number Of Infected Inmates In Florida Tops 1,400

By 1 hour ago
barbed wire prison fence
WMFE

The number of state inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, surpassed 1,400 on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Child Immunizations Drop Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Floirda 2 hours ago
child receives a shot in the arm
iStock

The number of vaccinations administered to children during the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply decreased, leading to worries among pediatricians about public-health consequences if something isn’t done to reverse the trend.

Disney, SeaWorld Will Unveil Their Plans To Reopen

By 2 hours ago

Disney and SeaWorld will present plans to Orange County Wednesday to reopen their parks. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county and the health department were on site to do inspections Tuesday.

Expert On Theme Parks Says Precautions During Reopening Will Be Crucial

By & & Matthew Peddie 2 hours ago

When the first of Florida’s theme parks reopen next week, Robert Niles predicts they will be taking a cautious approach towards welcoming visitors back.

“On the attractions themselves, that’s a managed environment. Once they enter the queue for an attraction, it’s relatively simple as a concept to keep people spaced apart,” Niles said. “It’s out there on the streets of the theme park where the challenge [arises].”