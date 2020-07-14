Rubio Says Coronavirus Surge From ‘People Behaving Like People’

By 31 minutes ago
  • Sen. Marco Rubio on a phone in his office
    Rubio, during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" anecdotally attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases to a natural desire of people to interact with others.
    News Service of Florida

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday that Congress is close to figuring out a relief package aimed at small businesses, while he pointed to “negative news” about the coronavirus pandemic affecting travel to areas moving toward reopening.

Rubio, during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” also anecdotally attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases to a natural desire of people to interact with others.

“I don't think there's any evidence that restaurants or Disney World, which is an outdoor setting, or beaches or parks, are the cause of this surge,” Rubio said. “I think the surge is coming from people behaving like people. And that's what makes a virus like this so problematic. It asks us not to do what comes natural to us, and that is interact with other human beings. And this is going to be a challenge we're going to face for the foreseeable future.”

Rubio said tourism is being affected in parts of Florida that have not seen as big of a surge in cases as other regions that are hot spots.

“I was talking to a hotel owner in Northwest Florida this weekend,” Rubio said. “They were packed during the Fourth of July. And then suddenly, you know, they lost 30 percent of their reservations going into the new week because people are watching on the news about Florida and so forth, even though this county itself has not been impacted.”

As for additional federal relief, Rubio said Congress is targeting small businesses.

“I think we're 90 percent of the way there in terms of putting together some ideas about how to help some truly small businesses, under 300 employees or less, micro-targeted not just for payroll but for the costs of paying for some of these adaptive technologies that they have to come up with in order to comply with local regulations,” he said.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Related Content

Officials Look To Bolster Florida Supply Of Remdesivir

By Christine Sexton / News Service Of Florida 35 minutes ago
Remdesivir is used in a hospital to treat COVID-19
WMFE

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday he had received reports from several Florida hospitals in the previous 24 hours about a potential shortage of a key drug that has been used to help patients battling COVID-19.

“I am in contact with federal officials in hopes of addressing this matter immediately,” Rubio, R-Fla., said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

ICE Detainee Dies Of COVID At South Florida Hospital — The State’s First Immigration Death

By MONIQUE O. MADAN 1 hour ago

A 51-year-old immigration detainee died Sunday at a Palm Beach County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Mexican national’s death is Florida’s first reported COVID-19 death of a detainee.

The detainee — identified by U.S. Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement late Monday as Onoval Perez-Montufa — was transported to a hospital about two weeks ago from the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, a facility that is now among the top 10 centers with the highest number of COVID cases.

Key West Tightens Mask Rules Amid Increase In Cases

By 52 minutes ago
WLRN

The city of Key West on Monday amended its rule on face coverings to require everyone over the age of 6 to wear a mask whenever they are away from home, regardless of social distancing.

Hillsborough County Launches Coronavirus Dashboard

By 1 hour ago
HIllsborough County

Hillsborough County has launched a comprehensive dashboard to help residents keep track of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Again Casts Doubt On Fauci As COVID-19 Cases Surge

By , , & 18 hours ago

Updated at 2:45 p.m. ET

President Trump once again questioned the expertise of his top public health officials Monday morning, retweeting a conspiracy theory from former game show host Chuck Woolery, who suggested that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the "Media, Democrats [and] our Doctors" are lying about COVID-19 in an effort to hurt Trump in November's general election.