R.J. Reynolds Goes To Supreme Court After Hefty Verdict

By News Service of Florida 18 minutes ago
  • Warning label on cigarettes
    Wikimedia Commons

Faced with the possibility of paying $14.7 million, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a case stemming from the death of a 56-year-old man who had lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. 

R.J. Reynolds filed a notice this week as a first step in asking the Supreme Court to review a December decision by the 3rd District Court of Appeal. 

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the South Florida appeals court rejected arguments that the verdict was excessive and that a plaintiffs’ attorney made improper comments during closing arguments.

A Miami-Dade County jury awarded $15 million to the wife of smoker Andrew Schleider and $6 million to his adult daughter.

The verdict, however, was reduced by 30 percent because Schleider was found to be that much at fault.

With the reduction, his wife, Diane Schleider, was awarded $10.5 million, while their daughter, Suzanne LeMehaute, was awarded $4.2 million, the appeals-court ruling said. During closing arguments, the plaintiffs’ attorney made a series of comments about deaths caused by smoking — including that 450,000 deaths a year equate to three plane crashes each day. R.J. Reynolds contended the arguments were improper, but the appeals court declined to toss out the verdict.

The lawsuit is what is known as an “Engle progeny” case — one of thousands of lawsuits filed in Florida against tobacco companies.

Those cases stem from a 2006 Florida Supreme Court ruling that established critical findings about issues including the dangers of smoking and misrepresentation by cigarette makers.

Tags: 
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Engle Progeny

Related Content

Court Backs Adult Child In Lawsuit Over Smoker’s Death

By Sep 21, 2018
Flickr

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a ruling that would have blocked an adult from collecting millions of dollars in damages in a lawsuit stemming from the smoking-related death of her mother.

San Francisco To Decide Whether To Ban Flavored Tobacco

By May 29, 2018
Pixabay

A major tobacco company is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to persuade San Francisco voters to reject a ban on selling flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, certain chewing tobaccos and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.