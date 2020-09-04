River Garden CEO Criticizes Governor's Handling Of Pandemic

By 13 minutes ago
  • Memory care resident Sue Morse visits through a window with family on Mother's Day 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Jacksonville.
    Memory care resident Sue Morse visits through a window with family on Mother's Day 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Jacksonville.
    WJCT
Originally published on September 3, 2020 4:57 pm

After months of isolation and lockdown, Florida residents can now visit their loved ones in extended-care and senior facilities.

Marty Goetz is CEO of River Garden Senior Services in Mandarin. He said Thursday on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross that while his residents and staff welcome the change, he still feels Florida has had poor overall leadership in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor talked about feeling a pit in his stomach last March. I hope Gov. DeSantis felt that same pit in his stomach when he refused to order the mandatory wearing of masks in Florida,” Goetz said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in Jacksonville that his taskforce on the Safe and Limited Reopening of Long-Term Care Facilities had given him new recommendations on outside visitors that he was signing into law. 

Related: Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

In order for a long-term care facilities to allow visitors back in again, they need to have had at least two weeks without any new coronavirus cases among their residents or their staff.  Visitations are by appointment only. And visitors will have to go through a screening process that includes a temperature check.

To hear the entire interview with Goetz, listen to Thursday’s First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross. The show also encores at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.

Melissa Ross can be reached at mross@wjct.org, 904-358-6382 or on Twitter at @MelissainJax.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags: 
nursing homes
long term care
Jacksonville
Gov Ron DeSantis

Related Content

State, Federal Nursing Home Testing Rules Raise Questions

By 28 minutes ago
Elder hands clasped
Flickr Creative Commons

Florida’s long-term care industry and a top state regulator are befuddled by what appears to be competing state and federal regulatory requirements for conducting coronavirus tests of visitors and staff at long-term care facilities.

The issue involves whether a rule published by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conflicts with three state emergency rules and a new executive order lifting a moratorium on visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Florida Reopens Long Term Care Facilities to Visitors. Will It Be Safe?

By Chris Remington Sep 3, 2020

On this Wednesday, Sept. 2, episode of Sundial:

Joan Hipler has been using Facetime to communicate with her mother every day. Hipler is a registered nurse and she used to visit her mother at the Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Some Families Reunite With Nursing Home Residents As Visitation Rules Approved

By Sep 1, 2020
diame mcmillen makes heart sign with hand toward her mom
Diane McMillen

Some families have been able to see their loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities face-to-face for the first time in months, now that the state has approved recommendations to resume visitation.

Long Term-Care Facility Visitations Returning In Florida, With Some Limitations

By Sep 1, 2020

Some long-term care facilities in Florida will be able to open their doors for visitors as soon as Wednesday, September 2, in Florida. 

Florida Has A New Advocate For Nursing Home Residents, As They're Set To Soon Receive Visitors Again

By editor Sep 1, 2020

On Father’s Day this past June, Davonne Irion’s dad, John Marsh, was admitted to a hospital from his nursing home in St. Petersburg.

Irion, who lives in Clearwater, called the hospital to get his diagnosis. The woman who took her call asked her to wait a moment.

"It seemed like forever," Irion recalled. "She came back on the phone and said your father's tested positive."

Her father had tested positive for COVID-19.