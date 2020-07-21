Report: Medicaid Expansion Could Cover 693,000 Floridians

By 2 hours ago
  • Cash and a protective medical face mask
    Florida is one of 15 states that have not expanded Medicaid to cover low-income adults who don’t qualify under current Medicaid requirements.
    Unsplash

A new report estimates 693,000 uninsured Floridians could have health coverage if the state expanded Medicaid as allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act.

The report, released by the Washington-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said people ages 19 to 29 and 50 to 64 would benefit the most from an expansion, with 193,000 and 184,000 people being eligible, respectively.

The report also said an expansion would help about 113,000 essential front-line workers, which are defined, among others, as people who work in food production, health care, manufacturing and public services.

Florida is one of 15 states that have not expanded Medicaid to cover low-income adults who don’t qualify under current Medicaid requirements.

Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly rejected the idea of an expansion. The federal government would pay for most of an expansion under the Affordable Care Act, but Republican leaders have pointed, in part, to potential long-term costs to the state.

Supporters of expansion, however, say the change would help people who are unable to afford other coverage.

“It’s time for Florida leaders to put aside partisan opposition to Medicaid expansion and think about their constituents in each of these groups: from front-line health care workers to older Floridians to working parents,” said Miriam Harmatz, executive director of Florida Health Justice Project, a group that advocates for expanded health care access.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Affordable Care Act
health care

Related Content

Florida Medicaid Enrollment Continues To Climb

By Jul 15, 2020
Unsplash

As the state saw a surge in COVID-19 cases last month, enrollment in the Florida Medicaid program continued to increase. 

Medicaid Change Approved To Aid Hospital Capacity

By Jul 14, 2020
iStock

In an attempt to increase hospital capacity, Medicaid officials have agreed to waive regulations that require hospitals to obtain prior authorization before transferring patients into long-term care facilities.

The Agency for Health Care Administration sent an alert Monday announcing that it was “waiving service authorization requirements” hospitals were required to obtain prior to transferring patients out of their facilities.

Former Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Administrator On Our Future With COVID-19

By editor Jul 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

DeSantis' Budget Vetoes A 'Big Hit' To Florida's Health Care System

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Jun 30, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed scores of health care-related projects but also cut into what is known as the "base budget, which includes programs funded with recurring dollars.
WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with reduced revenues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.